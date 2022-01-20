Kansas City man charged in armed robbery that led to 5-vehicle crash, injured 4 people

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man faces four charges related to an armed robbery that led to a police pursuit , which resulted in a five-vehicle crash that injured four people on Wednesday.

Steven E. Thomas, 21, is charged with first degree robbery, armed criminal action, second degree assault and resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing and in turn creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person.

According court documents released by the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, Independence Police Department officers responded to the 1200 block of South Harris Avenue on reports of an armed robbery.

The victim told police he was putting on a license plate to a recently purchased black Ford F-350 when Thomas approached him and later brandished a gun.

At the same time, Thomas yelled "give me your car."

Independence dispatchers received the call, and it was broadcast on Independence frequencies.

Minutes later, an Independence officer identified the truck and stopped Thomas in a McDonald's parking lot near Noland Road.

Thomas initially pulled over, but when the officer got out he left the scene. He continued south on Noland Road, until he crashed near Interstate 70 and lost control.

The impact of the crash caused Thomas to lose control and go into the northbound lane of Noland Road where he hit five vehicles.

One of the victims was a child, who was transported to Children's Mercy Hospital. The child suffered some brain bleeding, multiple lacerations to her body, broken teeth and a concussion.

Thomas left the scene on foot but was later captured by officers.

