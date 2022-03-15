Kansas City man charged in connection to 2021 fatal kidnapping, stabbing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been charged in connection to the fatal kidnapping and stabbing or beating of Gilberto Gutierrez in May 2021.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Tuesday that Ahmad R. Herring, 31, was charged with second degree murder, first degree kidnapping, first degree attempted kidnapping, first degree robbery, abandonment of a corpse and four counts of armed criminal action, according to a release from her office.

On May 11, 2021, Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers were dispatched about a reported missing person, Gutierrez, who family had not heard from but found bloody clothing of his.

Gutierrez's body was found on May 17, 2021, wrapped in a tarp near 56th Street and Elmwood Avenue. Police concluded that Gutierrez was killed by several stab wounds.

During a search of a vehicle associated with Herring, KCPD detectives found receipts for drop cloths and bleach and found several cellphones.

"Tests for DNA showed the defendant's DNA on a zip tie recovered near the victim," the release said.

Prosecutors have request a $1 million 10% bond.

