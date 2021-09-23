Kansas City man charged with murder in deadly 69th Street shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 34-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Ernest Gibson , the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Gibson was found shot to death around 1 a.m. on Wednesday in the 4000 block of East 69th Street.

Prosecutors charged Brandon D. Johnson with two felonies after he allegedly shot Gibson over $10 from a previous drug transaction.

KCPD investigators relied on eye-witness accounts of the vehicle seen leaving the scene, which matches the description of a vehicle registered to Johnson that was seen approaching the area by traffic cameras.

Gibson was walking away from Johnson when he was shot, according to witnesses.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 cash bond.

