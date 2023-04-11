Kansas City man faces felony charges for fatal shooting of son

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man faces felony charges for the fatal shooting of his son in a KCMO residence earlier this month, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Tuesday.

Jose P. Pilar, 54, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action for shooting and killing his son, Raul Pilar Sanchez.

KCPD was dispatched to the 1800 block of Cambridge Avenue on a reported shooting, according to court records.

One witness stated that Pilar left the home and started arguing with Sanchez over a mutual friend. Pilar did not want the family friend to visit, according to the witness.

Pilar then went into the kitchen of the residence, with his son following behind him. The witness then heard the sound of a round being chambered into a firearm and watched Pilar shoot Sanchez.

After running from the room, she heard additional shots being fired. She returned to find Sanchez suffering from gunshot wounds.

Another witness stated she was in her bedroom when she heard gunfire and later contacted 911.

The person who called 911 said, "Raul was shot by father,” and other family members were taking “Raul” to a local hospital.

Shortly after the initial 911 call, information was received from North Kansas City Hospital that a gunshot victim was brought into the emergency room. The victim later died as a result of his injuries.

Pilar has not been located or heard from since leaving the residence.

—