Kansas City man facing 3 counts of 1st degree murder in May nightclub shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man is facing three counts of first degree murder in the May Club Klymax shooting deaths of Antoinette Brenson, Clarence Henderson and Jason McConnell.

According to court documents released Friday morning, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Isiah D. Clinton, 36, with three counts of first degree murder, two counts of 1st degree assault and five counts of armed criminal action in connection to the deadly shooting at the Klymax nightclub.

Around 1:25 a.m. on Sunday, May 21, police were called to the nightclub, located at 4244 Indiana Ave., on a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found two of the victims had already died at the scene. A third victim died from injuries at the hospital. Two other victims were also injured in the shooting.

Police detectives used surveillance video from a nearby cafe, a witness and an adjacent property owner to piece together the details of the incident.

Additionally, police obtained a search warrant from Google to request any Google account activity within a specific area around the club during the time frame of the shooting. The search warrant revealed 250 “obfuscated identities” that detectives narrowed down to 10 common devices. One the the devices was later matched to Clinton.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

