Kansas City man sentenced to 29 years in 2022 deadly shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man will spend 29 years in prison for shooting and killing another man in March 2022.

Gerald R. Robinson II, 24, was previously charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Anthony Villarreal.

The killing happened near East 24th Street and Quincy Avenue on March 25, 2022.

Officers responded to the scene and located Villarreal, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Surveillance video captured Robinson chasing Villarreal and later shooting him.

Robinson was arrested after his vehicle was found by police.

He was sentenced to 26 years for the murder charge and and additional three years on the armed criminal action charge.

—