Kansas City man sentenced to 66 years for murder of then-girlfriend, her cousin

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 66 years in prison after murdering his then-girlfriend and her cousin in January 2023.

Damon Goodrich was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.

He will serve 30 years in prison for each second-degree murder conviction and three years for each armed criminal action conviction.

Goodrich was convicted by a jury in November 2023.

On Jan. 8, 2023, Goodrich shot and killed Charles Martin, 45, and Tanisha Williams, 34, outside of Williams' home while her teenage children were inside.

The day before the shooting, Goodrich picked up one of Williams' sons. While in the car, he told him he had hit Williams and left her with a black eye. Goodrich asked the son to help him locate his mother, per court documents.

After returning home from work on Jan. 8 and falling asleep, the son reportedly woke to the sound of his little brother running down the stairs of the home. He said he heard a gunshot and witnessed Williams and Martin lying down.

Another of Williams' sons told police that Martin confronted Goodrich for striking Williams. The boy said he saw Goodrich grab his gun multiple times during the conflict, documents state.

He said he heard Goodrich say, "That's what we on," before shooting Martin and later shooting Williams.

Williams' son reportedly grabbed a rifle and fired at Goodrich as he left the scene.

Surveillance cameras and ring doorbell footage helped determine Goodrich was at or around Williams' home at the time of the shooting, per court documents.

Goodrich was previously convicted and served prison time for violent gun crimes.

