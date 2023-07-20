Watch Now
Kansas City officer injured in crash has 'long road to recovery,' department says

Steve Silvestri/KSHB
Two KCPD officers were injured in a crash on Sunday, July 16 at 75th Street and Holmes.
Posted at 4:04 PM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 17:04:45-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the Kansas City, Missouri, police officers who was injured in a crash overnight Sunday has a long road to recovery, the department said Thursday.

The crash unfolded near Holmes Road and East 75th Street at about 11:12 p.m. The crash left two officers injured.

One of the officers was released from the hospital that night, according to police.

The second officer, who suffered serious injuries in the crash, remained in the hospital until Wednesday. He is expected to be OK, but his recovery will be lengthy.

KCPD said the officer graduated from the academy a year ago and has been serving in the department's Metro Patrol Division since.

The department said just last week, the two officers arrested a domestic violence assault suspect and protected a victim from further injury.


