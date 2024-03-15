Kansas City police chief releases plan to curb crime in city

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Police Chief Stacey Graves released a plan Thursday to help curb crimes in the city.

The plan consists of three primary strategies:



Data-Informed Community Engagement (DICE)

Data-Driven Deployment

Focused Deterrence

The plan was released as violence and other crimes continue plaguing KCMO.

In 2023, the city recorded its deadliest year on record with 182.

Just three months in, KCMO has experienced two major gun violence events.

In January, six people were injured in a shooting at Crown Center.

Less than a month later, a beloved mother and Kansas City DJ died and over 20 others were injured a shooting as the Chiefs rally was ending.

"I want to make this clear. I am sharing this plan today because I want you to know we are working hard to build a better, safer Kansas City," Graves said in a blog sharing the plan. "Nothing is more important to us than your safety and well-being. And while I am sharing this plan now, we began carrying it out in 2023, shortly after I became the Chief. Additionally, this crime plan is a high-level view of evidence-based strategies fueled by data and analysis; it is not all-inclusive of our efforts to fight crime. No written document can quantify the impact of thousands of positive community interactions and great police work our members carry out each day."

To read the full plan, click on this link.

