Kansas City police identify victim in New Year's Eve shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has identified the victim of a New Year's Eve shooting .

Police responded to reports of a shooting at 9:45 p.m. Friday in the 7600 block of East 50th Street.

Upon arrival, officers found 20-year-old Tera Williams, who had been shot.

Williams was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to police, the shooting was not related to New Year's celebratory gunfire .

KCPD said the medical examiner's office will still make an official ruling on Williams' death.

