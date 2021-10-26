Kansas City police investigate shooting next to Washington Square Park homeless camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a shooting Monday evening, just feet away from tents that people experiencing homelessness have pitched at Washington Square Park.

KCPD dispatched officers to 22nd street and Grand Boulevard around 6:30 p.m., where they located the wounded victim.

"The victim was uncooperative with officers and would not provide any information," a KCPD police report stated.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In recent weeks, the KCMO Parks and Recreation Department has notified those staying at the park that they cannot camp there. They have offered to connect the houseless with resources.

"We are continuing site visits and outreach efforts even as recent as today at this location and others, to connect houseless residents with temporary and permanent housing options," Maggie Green, spokeswoman for KCMO said an e-mail to KSHB 41 News Monday night. "This remains a primary focus so we can ensure people have a safe place to stay."

Green added that the city is working on a longer-term policy and programs to address the issues of houselessness and housing insecurity, including a plan for the upcoming winter months, that will be unveiling this week.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .