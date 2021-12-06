Kansas City police investigating city's 3rd homicide on Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating the city's third homicide of the day on Monday.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Jackson Avenue on reports of a person who was unresponsive.

When they arrived, a man was lying on the ground suffering from gun shot wounds. He died at the scene.

An initial investigation indicated an argument or altercation may have taken place.

No suspect information was immediately available.

At around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, KCPD also responded to the Peppermill Lounge where 33-year-old Mondrell L. Smallwood was shot to death.

About 10 minutes later, three people were shot and one person died in a shooting in Westport .

Anyone who may have information on these incidents is asked to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline (816)-474-8477.

