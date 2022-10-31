Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Kansas City police investigating homicide after man found dead near pond at Blue Valley Park

suspicious death 24 & topping oct 30.png
Jason Gould/KSHB 41 News
suspicious death 24 & topping oct 30.png
Posted at 4:16 PM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 17:16:24-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have upgraded a suspicious death to a homicide after a man's body was found near a pond at Blue Valley Park on Sunday.

A person was walking in the park near Topping Avenue and East 24th Street when they noticed the body.

The person reported the body to police at around 9 a.m. On Monday, the victim was identified as 18-year-old Javier Cervantes.

An official cause of Cervantes' death has not been released yet.

Initially, his death was being investigated as a suspicious death.

Cervantes' death marked the 148th homicide in KCMO in 2022.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock