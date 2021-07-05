Kansas City sees surge in shootings on July 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Amid the Fourth of July celebrations and fireworks, there were also 11 shootings Sunday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

One shooting so far has been deadly, and victims in at least two more sustained life threatening injuries, according to KCPD.

All 11 shootings occured between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

There was a surge in 911 calls that night for other reasons as well, including firework burns and other crime.

The Central Patrol Division of KCPD reported 62 calls for service between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m.

