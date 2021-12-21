Kansas City woman sentenced to 3 consecutive life sentences for triple murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City woman was sentenced Tuesday by a Jackson County judge to three consecutive life sentences all without parole for an October 2019 triple murder.

A jury found Lynnsey D. Jones, 37, guilty in November 2021 for three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action, according to a Jackson County Prosecutor's Office news release.

On Oct. 17, 2019, two women and one man were shot to death near east 46th Street and South Benton Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department patrol officers, who were investigating after hearing the gunshots, encountered Jones and took her into custody.

Officers than saw a man, 43-year-old Victor Sykes, walking in the area with blood on him and a cut on his left hand and wrist, and he was taken into custody.

Jones and her boyfriend, Sykes, were charged the next day, each with the same counts of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Sykes has been on parole for an August 1992 murder in Wyandotte County. He is still awaiting trial for the triple murder.

The judge also sentenced Jones to 30 years in prison for the armed criminal action convictions, which will run concurrently with her three life sentences.

