Kansas Highway Patrol seeks witnesses, vehicle in deadly I-635 crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Highway Patrol is seeking possible witnesses to a fatal crash Sunday morning in Wyandotte County.

Officials said four vehicles were involved in the wreck, which happened around 2:30 a.m. on northbound Interstate 635.

According to the Patrol, two men who were in a red-colored 2003 Honda Civic were picked up by a truck pulling a trailer. There is no description of the truck or trailer.

One witness said the trailer was big enough to haul away the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the circumstances of the crash is asked to call Trooper Ramirez at 913-782-8100.

