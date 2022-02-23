KC man sentenced to 17 years for fatally shooting mother of 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man was sentenced to 17 years in prison for a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a mother of three.

Christopher L. Spears, 34, received sentences of 14 years and three years for voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. He pleaded guilty to the charges and the judge ordered the sentences to run consecutively.

Spears fatally shot Andrea Dean in the 4300 block of East Linwood Boulevard in June 2021.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, three children inside the home told police their mom and dad had been arguing when their dad shot their mom.

Spears later went to a fire station and admitted to killing the mother of his children and turned over a weapon.

The prosecutor's office said Spears stated he and Dean were fighting over the gun when it went off and he shot her in the head.

