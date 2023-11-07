KCFD identifies 14-year-old, 2 adults killed from carbon monoxide poisoning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department has identified the teenage male and two adult men who died from carbon monoxide poisoning Monday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCFD identified the deceased individuals as Elvin Romero, 14; Alex Solso Silvia, 42; and Santos Ortiz-Acosta, 34.

Family and friends shared that the three were from Honduras.

A co-worker of Silvia and Ortiz-Acosta described the men as happy and constantly working to provide for their families.

On Monday, crews responded around 7:25 a.m. to a home in the 6800 block of East 12th Terrace and found the 14-year-old and two men deceased.

Elevated carbon monoxide levels were detected inside the home and a generator was running indoors to "power and charge a few household items and electronics," per KCFD.

KCFD urges anyone operating generators and combustion engines to do so outdoors in a well-ventilated area.

They also stressed the importance of using carbon monoxide detectors — which can be obtained for free from the Kansas City Health Department through its Healthy Homes Renters Inspection Program.

