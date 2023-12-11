KCK man charged with 2nd-degree murder in hit-and-run crash that killed 9-year-old Nolan Davidson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man has been charged with second-degree murder for a hit-and-run crash that killed 9-year-old Nolan Davidson on Dec.1 in Shawnee.

Nolan and his father were traveling from one basketball game to another when the crash occurred at around 6:55 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Johnson Drive and Bell Road. Nolan was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Shawnee police say the other vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene.

On Dec. 2, Matthew Alexander Jacobo, 25, was charged in Johnson County District Court with DUI aggravated battery, failure to stop at the scene of an accident and possessing or carrying a loaded firearm while under the influence.

On Dec. 7, Nolan passed away "surrounded by the love of close family members and church members," according to a CaringBridge page from the Davidson family.

According to court documents released Monday, Jacobo no longer faces the DUI aggravated battery charge and instead is charged with second-degree murder.

He remains charged with leaving the scene of an accident and possession of a firearm under the influence.

A visitation will be held Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Foundry Church, located at 8835 Lackman Road in Lenexa.

A celebration of life will take place Thursday at 4 p.m. at Westside Family Church, 8500 Woodsonia Drive in Lenexa.

