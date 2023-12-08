Nolan Davidson passes away after crash involving hit-and-run driver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nolan Davidson, the 9-year-old boy injured after a hit-and-run crash, has passed away.

Nolan and his father, Aaron Davidson, were on their way from one basketball game to another in Shawnee when an alleged drunk driver slammed into their car last Friday.

The hit-and-run crash happened just before 7 p.m. in the intersection of Johnson Drive and Bell Road.

Nolan was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in critical condition.

His father posted a note on the Caring Bridge website overnight that Nolan has passed away.

"It is with much sorrow that our family announces the passing of Nolan Davidson this evening. Nolan was surrounded by the love of close family members and church members at the time of his passing. Our family is hurting but we are finding comfort knowing that Nolan’s spirit left this earth and entered into a life of eternity in heaven. We have also chosen Nolan as a “Hero Donor” in hopes that he can provide a miracle for somebody else in need. There will be a Celebration of Life to honor the extraordinary life of Nolan and the people he impacted. More details to come. Thank you to everyone for the outpouring of support. The love we have felt extends further than we could have ever imagined."

You can read more about Nolan Davidson's life and tributes pouring in on his Caring Bridge site.

A Kansas City, Kansas man has been charged for his alleged role in the crash.

Matthew Alexander Jacobo faces three charges in connection to the hit-and-run crash: DUI aggravated battery, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, and possessing or carrying a loaded firearm while under the influence, according to court documents.