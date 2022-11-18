KCKPD Chief to collaborate with WyCo DA in Golubski case review

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, Police Chief Karl Oakman says he plans to create a team of detectives and captains in his department to be a part of a review of all case files of former Det. Roger Golubski.

Oakman’s team will work collaboratively with Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree’s office. On Thursday night, Dupree received preliminary approval for $1.7 million to digitize records. The digitized records will make the review of Golubski’s files easier.

Unified Government Mayor/CEO Tyrone Garner is expected to join Oakman and Dupree at a news conference Monday to further outline the proposal.

Golubski’s career in KCK’s police department has come under increasing scrutiny by prosecutors and federal investigators, as well as by local and national activists.

Earlier this week , a federal grand jury indicted Golubski and three other co-defendants for their alleged roles in a sex trafficking ring.

In September , Golubski was indicted by another federal grand jury for the alleged assault of two victims while he was a police officer. The accusations grew to include seven other women.

—

