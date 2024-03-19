KCKPD closes stretch of Riverview Avenue while bomb squad secures home full of explosive materials

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several streets in Kansas City, Kansas, were closed Tuesday while the KCKPD Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit secured a home where a large amount of explosive materials were found.

Police closed streets from the 7300 block through the 7600 block of Riverview Avenue.

The explosive materials found in the home are consistent with those used to make fireworks, police said.

KCKPD evacuated homes in the area as a precaution.

The explosives were discovered after police responded to the 7400 block of Riverview on an armed disturbance.

A woman was taken into custody, and as officers searched the home, the explosives were found.

Just before 6 p.m., police said the affected area is expected to remain closed in both directions for several more hours.

—