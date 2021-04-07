KCPD, Crime Stoppers ask for public's help to solve 7-year-old homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are again asking for the public’s help to identify people of interest in connection to a seven-year-old homicide case.

Alonzo “Zoe” Thomas was fatally shot on April 5, 2014, outside of the residence at 7117 Wayne Avenue.

KCPD and Crime Stoppers Greater Kansas City said in a news release that shots were heard while Thomas was outside, and he “collapsed in the doorway” of the home.

Thomas’ mother, Monique Willis, created Momma on a Mission, an advocacy group for families of homicide victims, and annually hosts the Walk a Mile in My Shoes fundraiser.

Anyone with information regarding Thomas’ death is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Kansas City TIPS Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS, online at www.kccrimestoppers.com , or the mobile app P3TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

A reward of up to $27,000 is being offered for information that leads to arrest.

