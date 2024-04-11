KCPD officer released from hospital, recovering from home after Monday shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, police officer was released from an area hospital after the officer was shot in the elbow during a traffic stop Monday night.

A KCPD spokesperson confirmed Thursday that the officer is continuing to recover at home.

On Monday night, police conducted traffic stop around 10:15 p.m. near E. 46th Terrace and South Benton after no record came back when an officer ran the license plate of a white GMC Sierra through KCPD's system.

Officers pulled the man over and determined he was under the influence.

While police were taking the man into custody, he reportedly tensed up, pulled away and was taken to the ground, according to court documents

Additional officers responded and placed the man in handcuffs.

The probable cause statement claims the man was pulled up to his feet and grabbed a silver handgun from under his shirt near his right hip. He allegedly fired one round at an officer, who then fell to the ground. The suspect then reportedly turned to another officer and fired the weapon, before being taken to the ground.

Officers took the suspect into custody and gained control of the weapon.

The officer was transported to an area hospital Monday with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, identified as Dwayne A. Barnes, was not injured. He was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and four counts of armed criminal action and resisting arrest.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.