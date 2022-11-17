KCPD releases helicopter video as part of crackdown on sideshows

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, took to social media Thursday as part of a continued campaign to highlight enforcement efforts around illegal sideshows on city intersections.

Thursday’s social media posts included video from KCPD’s helicopter unit.

The video includes footage of an incident on early Monday morning on Nov. 14.

Police estimate as many as 90 cars blocked roads as part of the incident, which police say included “dangerous stunts.” Police say they also recovered nearly 100 shell cases from shots fired in the area.

Police say they used stop sticks to prevent many people at the event from leaving, which led to police issuing 33 citations. Four vehicles were towed from the scene.

Sideshow performances have increasingly drawn the attention of police.

Earlier this month, KSHB 41 detailed a sideshow interaction between attendees and a KCPD officer downtown.

