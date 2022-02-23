KCPD seeks additional witnesses in motorcyclist’s shooting death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for witnesses and possible surveillance video as part of the investigation into the shooting death of a motorcyclist from Omaha, Nebraska, who was shot and found dead early Sunday morning.

Jeffrey Nemitz, 50, was traveling north on Benton Boulevard around 3 a.m. on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he left the road in the roundabout at St. John Avenue and was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at an area hospital and a subsequent examination of a body revealed a gunshot wound.

KCPD investigators believe the shooting happened south of the crash scene, “somewhere between Independence Ave. and St. John,” according to an update Wednesday morning.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed part of the incident or may have camera footage of the incident to contact the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .