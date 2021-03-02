Kevin Hurley receives 20-year sentence for Helbock-Castenada’s murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 62-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to beating a mother to death more than five years ago.

Kevin O. Hurley pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Brandy K. Helbock-Castenada and his sentence was announced Tuesday by the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Her body was found in January 2016 near East 49th Street and Brooklyn Avenue by city waste collection workers.

Helbock-Castenada had been missing since Dec. 5, 2015. Her sister reported the then-42-year-old missing on Dec. 23, 2015.

Hurley — a paroled murder convict who had been released in 2013, according to court records — was identified as a suspect based on DNA samples found on Helbock-Castenada’s body and a rope tied around the her hips.

