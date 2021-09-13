KS lawmaker accused of battery while substitute teaching reaches plea agreement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mark Samsel, the Kansas state representative at the center of a battery case involving students, has agreed on a plea deal.

The Republican representative was substitute teaching at Wellsville High School in April when he allegedly shoved and kicked at least one student after ranting about things like God, the devil and suicide.

The lawmaker denied initial allegations in an interview with police and then said that it was "God's plan" for him to do those things.

"Even though I didn't want to do any of the things I did right there and this is what's going to end me up in a manic hospital probably, because it has all the appearances of a psychotic episode or manic episode..." Samsel said to investigators about the incident. "I had a crystal-clear moment, and I swear to God and the camera, that God said, 'Yes,' this is what I was supposed to do."

Samsel was originally charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery. He pleaded not guilty to those charges in May.

In the plea deal reached Monday, Samsel will instead plead guilty to three counts of disorderly conduct.

Samsel will serve a 12 months probation in exchange for the suspension of 30 days jail time on each count.

He will also have no contact with the victims, write a letter of apology to the victims, pay court costs and not use any personal social media.

The lawmaker can still use his official social media accounts.

According to court documents, Samsel waived his right to trial and the judge accepted the plea.

