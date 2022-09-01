Lansing prison escapee captured in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The man who walked away from a minimum-security wing at Lansing Correctional Facility earlier this week has been apprehended in Kansas City, Kansas.

Michael Stroede, 43, escaped around 11 a.m. Tuesday, forcing Lansing USD 469 schools to go on lockout protocols with enhanced security precautions.

A KCK police officer spotted Stroede on foot shortly before 10 a.m. on Thursday in the area of Seventh Street and Kansas Avenue.

Stroede — who was serving a more than nine-year sentence for possession of heroin or meth with intent to distribute in Rice County, Kansas — was taken into custody without incident.

Stroede’s sentence was set to end in October 2027, but he may face additional charges related to this week’s escape.

Stroede had multiple theft and drug convictions dating back to a 1997 arrest, but there didn't appear to be a history of violence. He began serving his most recent sentence in June 2021.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .