Lawrence man arrested in accidental shooting death of child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lawrence man was arrested Friday in connection to the Sept. 17, 2021 shooting death of 2-year-old Legend King.
Lawrence Police said they took Bishop Isaiah Mendoza, 21, into custody Friday on involuntary manslaughter, aggravated child endangerment and possession of a stolen handgun.
Earlier this month, police said Legend’s death was the result of an accidental shooting in the 1500 block of Wedgewood Drive.
A court date for Mendoza was not immediately available.
