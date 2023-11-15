Lawrence police arrest homicide suspect over 5 months after murder of 20-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It has been over five months since 20-year-old Cameron Renner, of Topeka, was shot and killed in Lawrence.

The Lawrence Police Department shared Wednesday morning that a suspect was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.

LPD's tactical team arrested a 22-year-old man during a car stop at around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Louisiana Street in Lawrence.

Police said investigators linked the suspect's identity to the crime using forensic evidence after months of investigating.

On June 3, Lawrence police officers responded to reports of a shooting around 1 a.m. near West 24th Street and Cedarwood Avenue.

When LPD arrived at the scene, police spoke with witnesses but did not locate a victim. None of the witnesses were able to provide the identity of the suspect, per LPD.

Later, officers were dispatched to an area hospital and located a vehicle speeding into the hospital entrance.

Police said Renner was pulled from the back seat of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

LPD has requested the Douglas County District Attorney's Office file charges for second-degree murder.

