OLATHE, Kan. — The lawyer for a man found living in a Lenexa storage unit with his young children and his wife’s dismembered body told a jury Monday that the case is "weird," "abnormal" and "spooky" but not criminal.

Justin Rey faces charges of aggravated endangerment of a child, sexual exploitation of a minor and child misconduct. His trial began Monday.

The state is arguing that Rey put his newborn daughter and toddler in danger on Oct. 24, 2017, when they stayed overnight in a storage unit with the dismembered remains of their mother, Jessica Rey.

A series of letters penned by Rey were filed Monday morning, accusing the court of slander and hate crimes. Rey says his children were in good care.

Rey admitted he dismembered Jessica Rey in a WoodSpring Suites hotel room after she died giving birth in the bathtub, although he gave investigators and other witnesses conflicting reports of her whereabouts.

Bruce Jeffrey, executive director of the Principle Foundation, testified Monday that he was with Rey before he was arrested in Lenexa on Oct. 24. Rey told the nonprofit, which provides assistance for Christian Scientists, that his wife had died and he needed financial help.

Jeffrey said that “nothing felt safe or right” about the situation and that he was concerned for the children and Jessica Rey’s whereabouts.

Rey has said that he didn’t call 911 when his wife asked for help after childbirth because of his Christian Science beliefs that prayer would heal her. Jeffrey said that Christian Scientists are never prohibited from seeking medical help.

On Monday, the Christian Science Committee on Publication released a statement to 41 Action News, saying that Christian Science "teaches respect for human dignity and obedience to the law."

"The norm in our families in childbirth is to seek the practical help of doctors, midwives, or other qualified caregivers," the statement said. "The norm when someone dies is to notify the proper authorities and have the help of funeral homes or similar services in accordance with the law."

The general manager of the U-Haul facility in Lenexa, two members of the Lenexa Police Department and WoodSpring Suites staff also testified on the first day of the trial.

Rey was set to stand trial in November, but it was pushed back to add new charges against Rey after investigators found sexual images on his phone of girls who appeared to be under 18.