Leavenworth County bridge shooter pleas no contest in 2020 incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 39-year-old man has pleaded no contest for the 2020 shootings where he used a handgun and rifle to shoot at motorists and a worker on a busy Leavenworth County bridge.

Jason Westrem, from Houston Lake, Missouri, accepted convictions on counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a release from Leavenworth County prosecutors.

His sentencing is set for June 15 at 3 p.m.

The crimes drew attention partly because they were stopped by a soldier, David Royer, who was stationed at Fort Leavenworth and hit Westrem with his car.

"Seeing Mr. Westrem getting out of his car and proceeding to fire at more people, Mr. Royer drove his 2019 Chevrolet Silverado forward striking Mr. Westrem and pinning him under the vehicle, stopping the shooting," a release from prosecutors said.

