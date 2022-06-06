Leavenworth police investigate city’s 2nd homicide of 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Leavenworth are investigating the city’s second homicide of 2022.

Initially, Leavenworth police responded to a reported stabbing around 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of Fifth Avenue, according to police.

A 45-year-old man reported that he’d been stabbed multiple times and that his vehicle was stolen.

The victim was taken to a Kansas City-area hospital with “serious but not life threatening” injuries, according to Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens.

Several blocks from the scene, Leavenworth police located a suspect — a 40-year-old Leavenworth man — and he was taken into custody without incident, police said.

During the course of the investigation, police went to conduct a welfare check at the suspect’s apartment, where Kitchens said they found a 41-year-old woman dead.

“The principle [sic] focus of that investigation is domestic violence,” Kitchens wrote in an email to news outlets about the homicide.

Police said the suspect and the homicide victim knew each other, but did not elaborate on the nature of that relationship.

The suspect, whose name is being withheld pending consideration of charges by the Leavenworth County district attorney, remains in jail after his arrest in connection with the initial stabbing incident.

A man was shot and killed May 18 in Leavenworth, so this is the second homicide in the city during the last three weeks.

Four people were murdered in Leavenworth last year.

Leavenworth reported three homicides in 2020, one in 2019 and two in 2018.

