Leavenworth woman found guilty of second-degree murder in August crash that killed teen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Leavenworth woman responsible for killing 16-year-old Miranda Lynch in an August hit-and-run crash has been found guilty of three counts including second-degree murder.

Amber. N. Alexander, 28, was found guilty of second-degree murder, interference with law enforcement, destroying evidence in a felony case, and failure to stop at an accident which resulted in death or should reasonably have known resulted in death, according to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

The jury trial lasted two and a half days, ending on Thursday.

Alexander attempted to drive herself home from a bar around 2 a.m. Aug. 7 in Lansing, Kansas.

Court documents show she had multiple drinks and shots through the evening of Aug. 6 into the early morning hours of Aug. 7.

After leaving the bar, Alexander struck Lynch near 4th Street and Kickapoo Street . Alexander then fled the scene.

Documents show Alexander attempted to cover up the damage by filing insurance claims for damage occurring overnight in a parking lot. Additionally, she drove her car into thick brush to obscure the damage caused by the hit-and-run.

Surveillance video, on-scene pieces of car damage as well as a bar patron helped identify Alexander.

“The Leavenworth Police did a phenomenal job in their investigation in this crime,” Thompson said in a news release. “Further, we must thank the public for stepping up and helping in the investigation. We would be nothing without the help of our citizens in keeping our community safe.”

Alexander’s sentencing is set for Feb. 2.

