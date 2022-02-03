Leavenworth woman sentenced in hit-and-run that killed teen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth woman was sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for her role in the death of a 16-year-old girl .

Amber N. Alexander, 28, was found guilty in December of second degree murder, among other charges, for the death of Miranda Lynch.

Court documents previously revealed that Alexander tried to drive herself home after a night of drinking in Lansing, Kansas.

Alexander hit Lynch, killing her near north 4th Street & Kickapoo Street.

After striking Lynch, Alexander made attempts at covering up the incident.

This included filing insurance claims for damage occurring overnight in a parking lot. Alexander also drove her car into thick brush in an effort to obscure the damage caused by the hit-and-run.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .