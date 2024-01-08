Liberty North High School mourns loss of student after Northland house fire on Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Liberty North High School is mourning the loss of a student who died in a house fire early Sunday morning in the Northland.

Dr. Rosemary Camp, principal of Liberty North High School, confirmed in a letter to the Eagles community that junior Sophie Fazel passed away.

"Sophie was a junior here at LNHS, and was an active member of our school community, and loved by so many in our Eagle and LPS family," Camp said in the letter. "We know that we have many in our school community that were friends with Sophie and will take this loss hard."

The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to the house fire at 2:40 a.m. Sunday in the 8300 block of 103rd NE Terrace.

Neighbors entered the home to search for Sophie before firefighters arrived, but were driven out of the home by smoke and flames, Douglas Fleming, next-door neighbor to the Fazel family, told KSHB 41 News.

Three minors and one adult were transported to an area hospital for smoke inhalation, while another adult was transported for minor injuries suffered while escaping the home.

Sophie was found deceased in the home hours later.

The Northland community got to work Sunday to support the Fazel family, donating clothing, shoes, toys and technology.

A GoFundMe page was also created to support the Fazel family. As of 10:40 a.m. on Monday, the page has raised over $107,000 in donations.

Liberty North High School will have counseling and other resources available this week for students who need support. Camp also shared the following online resources with Liberty North teachers and parents to support their students during this difficult time:



"Please keep the Fazel family in your thoughts as they work through this extremely difficult time," Camp said. "Finally, never hesitate reaching out to us here at Liberty North High School with any needs that you may have."

