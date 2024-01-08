'Our street is like family': Northland community supports family of 6 who lost home, loved one in fire Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Northland neighborhood was quick to rally around a family in need after a devastating fire early Sunday.

After losing nearly everything in the blaze, Shawna Kroeger and others close to the family are stepping up for the family.

“The doorbell has not stopped ringing because people have been bringing it all day long,” Kroeger said. “No shoes, nothing, I mean Christmas just happened — no toys, nothing,” Kroeger said. "I mean they literally got out of the house with the clothes that they had on their backs and that was it.”

RELATED | 'It's just tragic': 1 minor dead, 5 people transported to hospital after Northland house fire

Unfortunately, the family lost much more than mere possessions.

Five family members were transported to area hospitals to be treated for mainly smoke inhalation-related injuries while one family member was reported missing.

Hours later, the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department shared the missing family member, a minor, was located deceased.

In the wake of the tragedy, Kroeger said the neighborhood has been by the family's side.

“It started when the sirens pulled up because when the neighbors and people heard the sirens, we were getting texts almost instantly, 'How can we help? What can we do?” Kroeger said

Donations from clothes to shoes, toys and electronics have poured in.

“To see all the hope and all the outpouring of support ... our street is like a family — we have barbecues together, we watch Chiefs games together, we do everything together,” Kroeger said. "So to see not only my friends and family come together and help but people [they] have never even met ... I mean it just blows me away."

As the family works to rebuild, Kroeger said the donations will help the family "get back on their feet."

“... We will be here long after all this is done to support them," Kroeger said.

Kroger also set up a GoFundMe right after the fire. The fund is now over $85,000.

—