LSPD investigating assault of school bus driver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lee's Summit Police Department is investigating the assault of a bus driver.

The incident happened on Oct. 4 after school around 4:30 p.m.

Students were being dropped off at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of NE Town Center and the bus driver was dealing with a disruptive 7-year-old child, according to police.

That child's mother then came onto the bus and began assaulting the driver.

Police said the driver was taken to the hospital with cuts and bruises on her face. She was treated and released.

The mother, identified by police as Khadija Walton, was charged with common assault and issued a court summons.

That court date is set for Dec. 16.

