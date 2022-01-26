Man, 23, dies from injuries sustained in Independence shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 23-year-old man has died from injuries he suffered in a shooting last week in Independence.

The Independence Police Department identified the victim in the incident as Riley Youngblood.

Police said Youngblood was shot in his vehicle near U.S. 40 Highway and Valleyview Road. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

At this time no suspect is in custody but police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a dark grey Chevrolet pickup truck that may have been involved.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .