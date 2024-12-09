Man accused in August mass shooting that killed food truck operator in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who denied any involvement in a Kansas City, Missouri, mass shooting that killed a food truck operator and wounded five others is charged with murder and other felonies.

Derrion Turner is accused in Jackson County Court of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a firearm.

Turner is charged with shooting and killing food truck operator Dyamund Shields and wounding five other people at about 1:50 a.m. on Aug. 5 near East 70th Terrace and Prospect Avenue, according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

Family of Dyamund Shields Dyamund Shields

Video surveillance showed Turner around four vehicles parked near 7022 Prospect Avenue.

A detective who looked at surveillance video said a man in the video resembled Turner, who wore black shorts, a black T-shirt and black tennis shoes with what was believed to be an ankle monitor on his left ankle, according to a court document.

Turner had been released from federal custody and GPS information from his ankle monitor revealed Turner was in the area when the shooting occurred.

He stood around vehicles with a group of people with visible firearms when another group of people walked by, according to the court document.

One of the men in the second group turned and looked at Turner's group, and Turner pulled a gun and shot.

There was "a chaotic exchange of gunfire from multiple people attending the gathering that resulted in multiple injuries and one death," per the document.

Shields' death crushed his family.

Photo credit: Lauren Leslie / KSHB

"He was just incredible," Nechelle Kidd, his mother, told KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoening after the murder. "Had a love for his children, his siblings, this community — he loved doing what he was doing, and that was working his food truck."

Shields was at the scene with his food truck, Chicken Mac-n-Cheese.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.