'Push for a better KC': Family mourns food truck owner killed early Monday in Kansas City, remembers his life

KANSAS CITY, Mo — To date, there have been 91 homicides in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2024.

One family that is now part of that statistic after an argument turned deadly early Monday morning near east 70th Street and Prospect Avenue.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department confirmed 31-year-old Dyamund "DJ" Shields was shot and killed.

KSHB 41 News staff Dyamund "DJ" Shields

"He was just incredible," Nechelle Kidd, DJ’s mother, said. "Had a love for his children, his siblings, this community — he loved doing what he was doing, and that was working his food truck."

He was there with his beloved food truck business, Chicken Mac-n-Cheese.

Provided Dyamund "DJ" Shields with his food truck

"I wouldn't wish this on anyone," Nechelle Kid. "No parent."

KSHB 41 News staff Nechelle and Ricky Kidd

KCPD’S homicide tracker shows about 1 in 4 homicides this year started with an argument.

DJ’s friends told KSHB 41 they don't think he was the intended target.

"I'm angry at what is happening in our community and the people that have these guns that are not aware of who they touch or what ripple it causes," Nechelle said.

Nechelle is leaning on family, like her brother, Ricky Kidd.

Ricky spent 23 years in prison for crimes he didn't commit.

It's why his life work today is on violence prevention, even when his nephew is now the one impacted.

“It renews your mind and your commitment to continue to push for a better KC,” Ricky said.

The Kidd family's lives will never be the same.

“My son is gone," Nechelle said. "Just for just for nothing, for nothing, for nothing."

But they know DJ's legacy will never be forgotten.

“If we don't find better ways to prevent gun violence, it can be you,” Ricky said.

Nechelle said they hope to continue her son DJ’s food truck business and are still figuring out how to make that happen. KSHB 41 checked back with KCPD Friday.

They said there are still no updates on a suspect, and the investigation is still ongoing.

—