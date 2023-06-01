Man accused in shooting of 3 KCK police officers back in jail after mistakenly being released

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man accused in the shooting of three Kansas City, Kansas, police officers is back in jail after mistakenly being released from the Platte County, Missouri, jail.

The U.S. Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, with help from a myriad of law enforcement agencies, arrested Jae'veon Mitchell-Locke today in KCMO, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Office.

“The Marshals Service has a strong relationship with our state and local agencies. We worked diligently side by side with them on this case to bring it to a close,” said Ronald Miller, US Marshal for the District of Kansas.

Mitchell-Locke was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Platte County Jail.

Mitchell-Locke, 22, is one of three men charged with shooting three KCK police officers April 15 during an undercover fentanyl bust outside a KCK, store in the 1800 block of Wood Avenue.

KCK Police Chief Karl Oakmman said officers in the department's Narcotics Unit bought fentanyl pills days before from the alleged dealers.

The buy went bad and gunshots were exchanged.

The three officers and the three suspects all survived.

Cornell Lance Jones Jr., Samarion Ardel England and Mitchell-Locke face charges that include attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer.

