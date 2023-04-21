Man accused in shooting of 3 KCK officers mistakenly released from Platte County Jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Jae'veon Marquice Mitchell Locke, 21, who was mistakenly released from the Platte County Jail on April 20.

Locke is currently wanted by Wyandotte County, Kansas, on charges related to a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, that left three officers wounded on April 5.

The Platte County Sheriff's Office is working with the U.S. Marshals Service to locate Locke.

KCKPD Chief Karl Oakman released a statement on Locke being mistakenly released, calling the incident "unfortunate."

Oakman said KCKPD is working with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals to locate and take Locke into custody. Locke is considered to be a dangerous individual.

Anyone with information pertaining to Locke's whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service, the Platte County Sheriff's Office, or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

—