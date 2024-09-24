Man accused of food contamination at Hereford House waived his preliminary hearing Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man accused of food contamination while working in the kitchen at the Hereford House restaurant in Leawood waived his preliminary hearing Tuesday in Johnson County Court.

Jace Hanson, 22, pleaded not guilty to all 33 charges he faces.

He's set to be back in court Dec. 6 for a scheduling hearing.

Jeff Gedbaw, Hanson's attorney, said in a statement Tuesday to KSHB 41 that "any discussion of plea agreements would be premature at this time. We are still in the process of thoroughly investigating this case."

Hanson is charged with 22 felony counts of food contamination, one felony count of criminal damage to the restaurant and 10 counts of felony sexual exploitation of a child.

The child sex charges are not part of the Hereford House food contamination case.

Hanson told Leawood Police Department investigators he rubbed food on his genitalia and used other methods to contaminate food at the once-popular restaurant.

The acts alleged in the charges against Hanson took place between April 1-23.

Dozens of civil lawsuits have been filed against Hereford House by customers who allegedly suffered serious illnesses after eating the restaurant's food.

The Leawood Hereford House location closed Aug. 3.

That restaurant had been open for nearly 20 years.

The company still operates restaurants in Independence, Shawnee and Zona Rosa.

