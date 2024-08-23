Man accused of robbing victim, fatally shooting him before leading Kansas City police on chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is accused of shooting and killing another man before stealing his vehicle at a BP gas station in east Kansas City, Missouri.

The crime spree continued when he led police on a chase shortly after the deadly robbery, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney announced.

Lorenzo C. Johnson is charged with second-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.

The shooting left 33-year-old Michael Dehaan dead late Wednesday night at the gas station located in the 3300 block of east Linwood Boulevard.

Officers responded to the scene and located Dehaan suffering from gunshot wounds near a gas pump, according to court documents.

Surveillance video captured Dehaan pumping gas when Johnson arrived in a Tan/Gold Lincoln Town Car.

Johnson approached Dehaan and the pair began tussling, court papers said.

The video later showed Johnson getting into Dehaan's vehicle.

Dehaan was later seen approaching the Nissan and then backing away.

Johnson later shot Dehaan and then ran him over before taking off and stealing the Nissan.

Around the time of the shooting, separate officers had been conducting surveillance at a home where a Tan/Gold Lincoln Town Car was parked.

The Lincoln matched the description of a car that had been involved in multiple armed robberies and aggravated assaults earlier in the evening.

As officers were conducting surveillance, a car that matched the description of Dehaan's stolen Nissan Versa pulled into the driveway of the home.

Officers attempted to do a car check, and Johnson eluded them, eventually leading police into a car chase that stretched multiple miles and where Johnson allegedly reached for a gun multiple times.

Eventually, Johnson got out of the Nissan on foot and was later arrested.

