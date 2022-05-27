Man allegedly connected to murders in St. Louis, Kansas City charged with 1st-degree murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A St. Louis man allegedly connected to murders in St. Louis as well as Kansas City has been charged in Jackson County.

The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced Friday that Perez Reed, 26, faces charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit device.

Reed previously was charged by the U.S. District Court of Eastern Missouri in November with transporting a firearm and ammunition across state lines with the intent to commit a felony.

Prosecutors allege that Reed had the weapon in question, a .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol, in his possession when he was arrested.

Law enforcement in St. Louis have connected the weapon to four murders in St. Louis between Sept. 13 to Sept. 26 along with two other aggravated assaults.

Reed also allegedly traveled to Kansas City just before 10 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2021, via Amtrak from St. Louis, arriving at Union Station.

Later that evening, court documents claim surveillance footage captured him entering the Wyandotte Towers Apartments in Kansas City, Kansas, where two homicides occurred at the time he was seen in the building.

Reed allegedly admitted to investigators he knew one of the Wyandotte Towers victims but denied hurting anyone.

Perez is in custody in St. Louis. He is being held without bond.

