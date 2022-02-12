Man arrested in January murder of Riley Youngblood in Independence, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tip helped police find and arrest a suspect in the Jan. 20 murder of Riley Youngblood .

The Independence Police Department's Street Crimes Unit, SWAT team and U.S. Marshals arrested the suspect Friday in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, according to Independence police .

Youngblood, 23, was shot to death by someone in a dark Chevrolet pickup truck as he drove to work on U.S. 40 Highway .

"I don't what led up to someone to do something like that to Riley," Brandon Roberts, Youngblood's uncle, told KSHB 41 reporter Andres Gutierrez after Youngblood's death.

Roberts said Youngblood had a seven-month-old daughter, Kendall.

"He was absolutely on cloud nine with his baby girl," Roberts said. "And to see the man he became before to where he was after he had his daughter was extraordinary to see."

No word on any charges filed in the murder.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

