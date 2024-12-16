Man charged in connection to deadly shooting of KCK teen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old from Kansas City, Kansas.

On Nov. 30, police responded to the area near North 2nd Street and Quindaro Boulevard on reports of a dead person inside of a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they located Nicholas Brooks suffering from gunshot wounds.

Sean Lyle Marshall, 42, is charged with aggravated endangering of a child under 18, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon and intentional second-degree murder.

Marshall was arrested last week but not before he was engaged in an hours-long standoff with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department's Special Operations Unit.

Police said last week he's also a person of interest in multiple violent crimes in Kansas City, Missouri.

