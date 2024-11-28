Man charged in connection to death of victim who was reported missing, later found inside vehicle in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged in connection to the death of a victim who was found dead inside of a vehicle in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday afternoon.

Steven Rock is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and abandonment of a corpse in the death of Preston Bell.

On Sunday, officers located the vehicle on the southbound exit ramp of Interstate 435 at Truman Road.

Officers noted how the vehicle matched the one of Bell's, who had been reported missing in Independence on Saturday.

Police discovered Bell slumped over inside of the vehicle.

During the course of the investigation, detectives discovered Bell had been shot at a home in Independence.

Surveillance video showed Bell's vehicle parked outside of the home, according to court documents.

Three suspects, including one who was later identified as Rock, were seen approaching Bell's vehicle.

Rock is later seen opening Bell's door, pulling him out and placing him in the back of the vehicle.

He's then seen driving away in Bell's car.

